NMU Women’s Volleyball & Soccer Set to Compete in 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced a 14-game updated volleyball schedule with the Wildcat women set to open their season at Ferris State, Feb. 19-20.

After postponing the fall season to the spring of 2021, the Wildcat women’s soccer team is set to kickoff their season at defending conference champions Grand Valley State on March 19 before concluding their road trip at Davenport two days later.

Soccer:

NMU’s home-opener will take place on Sunday, March 28 when rival Michigan Tech comes to town. The team will then hit the road once more for a two-game trip to Saginaw Valley State University (April 1) and at Ashland University (April 3).

The team finishes out their regular season with a four-game home-stand in which they host Ferris State (April 9), Northwood (April 11), Purdue Northwest (April 16) and Parkside (April 18).

The GLIAC tournament, which is set to begin on April 25 will be held in Midland, Michigan, with the Finals set for May 2.

All Wildcat home games this season are set to be played inside the Superior Dome, depending on weather

Volleyball:

Following their stint in Big Rapids, Michigan, the team will open their home slate of competition against Saginaw Valley State, Feb. 26-27.

The month of March features eight games for the Wildcats, with their first four at home against Parkside (March 5-6) and Northwood (March 12-13). The team then travels East to Lake Superior State March 19-20 before heading South, across the bridge, to Davenport, March 26-27.

Their regular season concludes with a home-and-home series against rival Michigan Tech April 2-3, with the latter played in Vandament Arena.

All dates and times are subject to change for both volleyball and soccer.