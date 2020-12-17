NMU Hockey Wins Season Opener Over Ferris State

MARQUETTE, Mich. – It had been 284 days since Northern Michigan Hockey played a game. That came to end this Wednesday with the Wildcats taking on in-state rival Ferris State.

After having a three goal first period, and jumping out to an early 4-0 lead in the second the Wildcats looked to cruise to an opening win, but the Bulldogs fought back hard but the Wildcats were able to hold on for a 5-4 victory when it was all said and done.

Scoring:

The Wildcats opened the scoring when sophomore AJ Vanderbeck scored at 5:15 of the opening period.

Senior Brandon Schultz, tallied his second point of the game, and first goal of the year with the help from Vanderbeck and Tanner Vescio at 12:34 of the opening period to give the Wildcats the two-goal lead.

Freshman defensemen Colby Enns scored his first collegiate goal at 15:53 to round out the scoring in the first period.

Vanderbeck recorded the first multi-goal night of his career when he found the back of the net just under five minutes into the middle frame, posting his third point of the game.

Senior captain Joesph Nardi wrapped up the Wildcat scoring for the evening, recording his first of the season and 27th of his career at 17:13 of the second stanza.

Key Stats:

Redshirt junior goaltender Connor Ryckman recorded his first start and victory in the win. He stopped 26 of 30 shots on the night to keep his team ahead for the 5-4 final.

Three Wildcat newcomers posted their first career points on opening night. Colby Enns picked up the first goal of his career, while Mack Byers and Noah Ganske both recorded assists.

AJ Vanderbeck had a career-high night, posting the first multi-goal game of his career and tying his career-best three points (2-1-3).

The Wildcats picked up a win in their season-opener for the first time since 2016-17 when they defeated Wisconsin, 3-2, at the Resch Center (Oct. 7, 2016).

Up Next:

The Wildcats have a day off before traveling to Houghton to take on Michigan Tech this Friday, Dec 18th. Puck drop is at 7pm and then the Wildcats return home on Saturday, Dec. 19th, to face the Huskies again.