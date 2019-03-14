TED Talks comes to NMU

MARQUETTE– One student organization at NMU is teaming up with TED Talks, to bring their very own TED Talk to the Forest Roberts Theatre.

For the second year in a row, NMU is hosting TED Talks, which brings many keynote speakers, covering a wide variety of topics.

“The theme for this year’s event is Diving Deeper, so we’re asking our speakers to look deeper into their passions that they’re sharing with our audience to give a new perspective and innovative perspective on their topic,” says Tyler Penrod, an organizer of the event.

Different from last year, the event is also interactive, with metal working workshops, local art vendors, and even a banquet afterwards.

The tickets for the event are $45, and free for NMU students.

The tickets include attendance to 13 speakers, including a talk from one of only 2 people that dove to the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The event is Saturday, March 16th at 1 to 9 p.m.