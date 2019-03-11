NMU women earn 5-seed in NCAA tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Northern Michigan University Women’s Basketball has advanced to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Tournament as the #5 seed in the Midwest Region and will take on the #4 seed, Ashland University, Friday, March 15 at Drury University.

NMU enters the tournament coming off a 65-57 defeat to Ashland in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Finals. The Eagles, ranked #6 in the country were held to their second-fewest points of the season.

The Wildcats reached the GLIAC Finals after defeating the #1 seed and #7 nationally ranked Grand Valley State University Saturday in the GLIAC Semifinals on GVSU’s home court, winning 47-38. They defeated Ferris State University 65-51 in the GLIAC Quarterfinals.

NMU defeated three ranked teams during the season on their way to a 22-9 record. In the season opener, the Wildcats defeated Lewis University, who entered the season ranked. They then gave GVSU their only GLIAC loss of the season, defeating the Lakers 56-43 in January, then defeated GVSU again Saturday.

The 22 wins are tied for the most of the Troy Mattson era. Earlier this season, Mattson reached 200 wins in his career. He has guided the squad to the third-best defense entering the week and have held teams to 51.1 points and just 34.8% shooting.

Saturday’s matchup with be the first appearance in the NCAA National Tournament for the women’s program since the 2013-14 season when the team entered as the #4 seed and took on Quincy University. It will be the 14th appearance in school history.

The NCAA Midwest Region First Round will take place Friday with the winners advancing. The two teams remaining will then play for the regional championship with the winner advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight played in Columbus, Ohio on March 26.

