Loughran named WCHA Rookie of the Week

BLOOMINGTON – Freshman Griffin Loughran (West Seneca, N.Y.) was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week after helping Northern Michigan University Hockey sweep the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the WCHA Quarterfinals this past week.

Loughran was instrumental in Friday’s 5-4 double overtime victory. With the Wildcats trailing in the second period, he recorded an assist just 2:09 into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. In the third period with NMU down 4-2, he inched NMU closer with his third power play goal of the season and his sixth goal this year to make it 4-3 early in the period.

The Wildcats managed to score with 14 seconds left to force overtime. Halfway through the second overtime, Loughran was able to circle around the net to attract the Nanook goaltender then fired a pass to Joseph Nardi (Edmonton, Alta.) for the game-winner.

This is the 12th weekly award this year for NMU and is Loughran’s second career WCHA weekly honor.

NMU will host Bowling Green State University in WCHA Semifinals this weekend in the Berry Events Center. The team’s faced each other last season in the semifinals with NMU capturing a 3-2 overtime victory in game three to advance to the WCHA Championship Game. This season, the two teams have split their season series, with both teams scoring eight goals.