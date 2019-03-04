Winter fat bike race held in Marquette

MARQUETTE– Winter cyclists gathered on Saturday, for a crisp winter fat bike race in Marquette.

Located on the Fit Strip in Marquette, the race featured separate races for all cyclists, from new to experienced.

“It’s real easy to do, it’s like 10 bucks a race, kids can race for free. It’s very family–oriented. We usually pick locations like here at the Fit Strip and places that are close here and Ishpeming, and a few other places just right around here,” says Josh Brindle, board member of UP Cross.

This is the third consecutive year that UP Cross has held a winter bike race.

Velodrome Coffee and Blackrocks Brewery and other local businesses sponsored the event, which has grown in the past years.

The next planned race will be located in Michigamme later this month.