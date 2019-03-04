Marquette Regional History Center hosts archaeology workshop

MARQUETTE– On Saturday, archaeology and history fans alike gathered at the Marquette Regional History Museum, to hear about the importance of archaeology in the Great Lakes region.

Jim Paquette is an amateur archaeologist spoke to a crowd for about 3 hours, covering a wide variety of topics.

Included in the workshop were steps on how to follow a code of ethics for findings, how to be an amateur archaeologist and Paquette’s 30 years in the Marquette region.

Despite not having a degree in the field, Paquette has made major contributions to Michigan’s archaeological records.

Paquette also stresses the need to “do the right thing” while finding artifacts.