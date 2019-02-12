Northern Michigan University host annual Wildcat Wellness Health Fair

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University hosted their annual Wildcat Wellness Health Fair this morning.

The fair was opened to all NMU faculty, staff and students.

The fair offered a variety of health screenings and displays, including blood pressure, body fat assessments, tobacco cessation and substance abuse.

NMU’s dining service, Sundre was in attendance to showcase the healthy options they offer on campus.

“As a registered dietitian you want them to eat as healthy as possible. It’s another option, meaning if they went somewhere else like a local gas station to get a snack or a meal. We have this on campus as a healthy option,” said Brett Peterson, Register Dietitian for NMU Dining.

The fair is a project of the Health Promotion Society, an organization that is devoted to promoting health and wellness on campus and the surrounding community.