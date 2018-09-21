A Negaunee woman arrested for embezzlement

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Police Department received a complaint of an Embezzlement from the Facial Surgery Institute on August 13, 2018.

Through investigation it was discovered that over $40,000 had been stolen from the company by various means.

On Thursday, September 20, Nicole King was arrested on warrants out of the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for embezzlement.

The 25-year-old Negaunee resident was employed by Facial Surgery Institute in a clerical capacity during the time the money was discovered to be missing.

King was arrested on a 13 count felony warrant that includes 1 count of Embezzlement more than $20,000 but less than $50,000, 6 counts of Forgery and 6 counts of Uttering and Publishing.

King was released on bond which was 10 percent of $35,000.

An arraignment is scheduled for October 11, 2018, at the Marquette County District Court.