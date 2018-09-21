Marquette man arrested for removing the hat on Phil Niemisto’s Statue

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Police Department received a report on September 15, that the hat from the Phil Niemisto Statue in Downtown Marquette had been removed and left at the scene.

The hat was recovered by the Marquette Police Department and turned over to the Marquette Downtown Development Authority.

A suspect was developed and identified after an investigation, and a warrant was issued by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marquette Police arrested James Vermeulen, 22, on a warrant for Malicious Destruction of Property under $200 on September 20.

The Marquette Resident’s charge is a Misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or $500 or 3 times the amount of damage; whichever is greater.

Vermeulen posted a $250 bond and was released.

His arraignment date is set for October 11, 2018.