IRON MOUNTAIN — A Wisconsin man charged with two charges related to drug activity was sentenced this afternoon in Dickinson County Circuit Court.

Forty-nine year-old Clifford Lautzenheiser was sentenced to one year in jail for illegal drug trafficking in Dickinson County. He was given credit for 122 days served.

Lautzenheiser was arrested by the KIND Drug Enforcement Team back in April after police seized approximately 37 pounds of processed marijuana from a residence in Felch.