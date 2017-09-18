UPDATE: Accident closes portion of US-2

UPDATE: Monday, September 18th, 2017 11:01 p.m. ET Upon arrival to the scene at US-2 and CR-483, Michigan State Police troopers noticed a heavily damages passenger car at rest in the eastbound lane and a semi in the north ditch. The driver of the passenger car had to be extricated from the vehicle by the jaws of life. They were then transported to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital. The driver was identified as 61 year-old Donald Kuhr of Rapid River. He later died from his injuries while at the hospital. The initial crash scene investigation shows that Kuhr failed to stop when leaving the parking lot of Foxy’s Den. He was attempting to turn westbound on US-2 when he was struck by an eastbound semi. The uninjured semi driver was treated and released from Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital. Their personal information is not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers from the Gladstone and St. Ignace posts were assisted on the scene by Rampart, Tri-County Ambulance, Garden Fire Department, Nahma Fire Department, DNR, Delta County Sheriff Department, Schoolcraft County Department, MSP — Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Gene’s Towing and Pro Towing.

As a result of the crah, US-2 was closed for approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes. A temporary detour was established in conjunction with MDOT.

UPDATE: Monday, September 18th, 2017 7:53 p.m. ET

Initial reports indicate a passenger car pulled out of a private drive and into the path of an eastbound semi. At this time, one person was injured in the crash and was transported from the scene in critical condition.

A section of US-2 between Federal Highway 13 and County Road 442 was closed during the investigation. Michigan State Police troopers are seeking an approved detour route from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

GARDEN CORNERS — The Michigan State Police has closed US-2 at Garden Corners until further notice.

Police say a serious traffic accident occurred on US-2 near M-183 around 6:00 p.m. The detour setup will take drivers on Highway 13 to M-28 to M-94 south.

All semi-trucks going east towards Manistique will have to wait until the road reopens. Stay with ABC 10 and ABC10UP.com for the latest on this developing story.