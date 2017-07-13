Organization working to improve literacy in local county

ESCANABA — The United Way of Delta County has recently kicked off some new programs in the area to improve literacy in children.

While the United Way has been known for donating to non-profit organizations, this specific group decided to branch out and start some of their own programming. One of these programs includes the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which was just launched at the end of April but already has over 600 local children registered.

This free book program sends books once a month to preschoolers between their time of birth to age five.

“Its really been well received and we’re excited to promote a love of books and reading, especially in this electronic world where is seems like everyone always has a device in their hands. You take very young children and get them excited about getting books, reading together with their parents, even babies, a lot of studies have shown the value of early literacy,” said United Way Delta County Executive Director, Julie Mallard.

An additional reading program that is available for people of all ages it the little free library. Seven blue plastic bins are placed around Delta County, allowing anyone to participate in a book exchange.

These locations were intended to be in areas that weren’t close to libraries, allowing more opportunities to read. If you are interested in finding one of these free libraries or have questions regarding the offered literacy programs, you can visit the United Way of Delta County’s Facebook page.