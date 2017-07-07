Strawberry Festival returns for 69th year

CHASSELL — The 69th Annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival opened Friday at 9 a.m. in Chassell.

The Strawberry Festival is always held the second weekend in July and is the oldest, continuously running festival of its kind. The Chassell Lions Club sponsors the festival each year and raises money by selling strawberries and their famous strawberry shortcake.

“The strawberry crop is good. A little bit late, we were a little bit worried, but it’s coming in good. We’ve got plenty of strawberries,” said Chairman of the Chassell Lion’s Club Gary Worrall. “Copper Country Strawberries are the best strawberries that I know of. I grew up downstate and lived downstate a long time and the downstate strawberries don’t compare to the strawberries we get here.”

In addition to the strawberries, vendors are at Chassell Centennial Park and the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is sponsoring a quilt show to raise money for the Copper Country Humane Society. There will also be a fish boil, a dance and this year’s Strawberry Festival Queen will be crowned.

More events will take place Saturday, including the Strawberry Festival parade at 11 a.m.