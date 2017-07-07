Four people arrested on meth charges

IRON MOUNTAIN — Four people are behind bars facing multiple felony charges after they were arrested Thursday in Iron Mountain.

The Iron Mountain Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a hotel parking lot at 4:00 p.m. CT. Upon making contact with the driver and three passengers in the vehicle, officers learned no one in the car was staying at at the hotel.

Police found components used to manufacture meth, burglar’s tools, and a short barreled shotgun in the vehicle. All four individuals were arrested and lodged in the Dickinson County Jail.

The following individuals were arrested:

Bryan Ray 38, Gwinn

Count 1: Controlled Substance/Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine

Count 2: Controlled Substance/Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine

Count 3: Burglar’s Tools/Possession

Count 4: Weapons-Firearms-Short Barreled Shotgun

$500,000 Cash/Surety Bond

Shawn Brewer, 27, St. Ignace

Count 1: Controlled Substance/Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine

Count 2: Controlled Substance/Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine

Count 3: Weapons-Firearms-Short Barreled Shotgun

Habitual Offender 4th Status

$500,000 Cash/Surety Bond

Dimon Thompson, 19, Gwinn

Count 1: Controlled Substance/Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine

Count 2: Controlled Substance/Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine

Habitual Offender 2nd Status

$250,000 Cash/Surety Bond

Paige Wade, 21, Rapid River

Count 1: Controlled Substance/Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine

Count 2: Controlled Substance/Delivery Manufacture Methamphetamine

$250,000 Cash/Surety Bond

