New food truck serves hungry canoers

AU TRAIN– Canoeing down the Au Train River is a popular activity this time of year, and one locally owned-family ran company is giving river goers another reason to test the waters.

Northwoods Resort just recently opened up Northwoods Eats and Treats food truck, parked right outside the privately owned boat launch. A key value of the resort is keeping it local, cooking with local products to serve at the truck. One signature item, the Yooper dog contains; pasty meat, rutabaga, fries, and topped off with gravy.

“Yeah I mean everyone works up an appetite on the Au Train,” owner/operator Jacob Miller said. “Feedback has been great, we have a lot of local products. We feature all Volworth products for our meats; we feature Volworth dogs, Volworth, brats polish sausage and burgers. So our buns are also from Randal Bakery in Wakefield; Michigan and we have Great Lakes chips that we sell as well and we also sell Faygo. We feature a lot of Michigan products, which people really like a lot.”

The resort has been open since 1970 and passed down in the family for three generations. Northwoods Resort has 21 rental cabins on the lake, as well as kayak, and canoe rentals. Anywhere from up to 700 people float down the Au Train River a day and this summer the business now has online booking.

For more information or to book a trip visit Northwoods Resorts.