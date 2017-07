IRON MOUNTAIN — A trial date has been set for an Iron Mountain woman accused of setting a house on fire.

Theresa Nowaczyk, 31, is charged with two felony counts of arson. On September 2nd, 2016, emergency responders were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of Vulcan Street in Iron Mountain that was on fire.

The fire did significant damage to the residence. During their investigation, officers found the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Nowaczyk’s two-day trial is set for July 20th.