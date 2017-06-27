Upcoming fundraiser supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault

ESCANABA — An upcoming golf fundraiser that is focused on driving away violence in the community is coming up next week.

Tri-County Safe Harbor will be holding its 4th annual golf scramble. All the proceeds from this event will go right back to the organization’s domestic violence and sexual assault services. Some other services that are offered through the organization include, court accompaniment, emergency transportation, along with a therapist on hand.

Not all residents who have relied on Safe Harbor are from the community, many come from different states who are seeking help. Assisting these survivors in their time of need is something that the organization relies on community support for.

“Our last fiscal year, we had 1,927 safe shelter nights for the fiscal year. We had 138 women for survivors, we had 79 children, and we had three men. That in itself says how important our services are and how they are needed,” said Tri County Safe Harbor Youth Advocate, Jesse Fuller.

“The proceeds go to benefit Tri County Safe Harbor, the domestic violence and sexual assault program. We have an office in Carney, Menominee, Manistique, and our shelter is here in Escanaba,” said Tri County Safe Harbor Executive Director, Lynn Erickson.

The fundraiser will be held at the Escanaba Country Club on July 6th and anyone from the community is invited to participate. Hole-in-one prizes, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle are just some of the activities offered during the event.

To register for the 4th Annual Golf Scramble, you can call the Tri County Safe Harbor at 906-789-9207 ext. 13 or 17.