Spots still open for Marquette Trails Fest

MARQUETTE– The start of the weekend long Marquette Trails Festival kicks off Friday night.

The festival has been going on for four years and is full of mountain biking and running events for all ages. Participants will be getting outside for a good cause, all proceeds going to the Noquemanon Trail Network single-track trail building.

But it is not too late to sign up for other events, sign-up can be done on site before the races. Locals looking to get in the spirit on the sidelines, bonfires and s’mores will be offered at Marquette Mountain Friday night starting at 8 p.m.

At the end of each day an awards ceremony will be held.

For more information on the festival visit our Marquette Trails Fest.