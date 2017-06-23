UPAWS hosts community rummage sale

MARQUETTE– The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter’s 8th annual rummage sale is this weekend in Downtown Marquette.

UPAWS will be selling many treasures to raise funds for the non-profit organization. The rummage sale will continue throughout the weekend until June 25th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buyers can find kitchen items, children’s’ clothing and toys, home decor and much more on on 843 W. Washington St. east of MBank.

UPAWS is also asking locals to donate items for the sale. Items can be donated every Wednesday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on donating visit UPAWS.