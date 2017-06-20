DNR says moose population on the rise

MARQUETTE — Your chances of seeing a moose this summer in the U.P. are looking good after the Department of Natural Resources survey results indicate a population increase.

This past winter, the DNR conducted a moose survey in the western part of the U.P, which includes parts of Marquette, Baraga and Iron Counties. The survey estimated that the population increased to 378 moose, nearly 100 more than two years ago.

This year, only the core area, where 80-90 percent of the population resides, was observed due to inclement weather in the month of January. The survey is conducted every two years, alternating with wolf surveys, and has biologists feeling optimistic about the increased population.

“For the traveling public, especially this time of year when we have a lot more people in the Upper Peninsula vacationing, the chance to see a moose can be a once in a life-time experience,” said DNR Public Information Officer, John Pepin. “The fact that you may have a better likelihood of trying to see one is something that certainly would hearten our visitors.”

The Eastern section of moose habitat, which covers Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce and Chippewa counties, contains less than 100 moose and has not been surveyed since 1991 due to low numbers. Isle Royale also has a small moose population that isn’t surveyed. For more on this report, click here.