Internships at Hiawatha National Forest

Students looking to gain practical experience working in the majestic woods of northern Michigan this summer are invited to apply for five internships available with Hiawatha National Forest.

The Forest invites high school and college students to apply for two Munising based student trainee intern positions in recreation. College students are also eligible to apply for trainee positions in administration, forestry and wildlife in Rapid River.

The paid internships offer a wage of at least $13.84 per hour and low cost shared housing may be available.

College students who obtain student trainee positions may be eligible to transition into full-time permanent employment with Hiawatha National Forest once they complete their college degrees.

Applications will only be accepted on USAjobs.gov until February 7.