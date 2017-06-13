1,000 Angels Movement goes beyond goal

CHANNING — A local woman for the past several years, has been working to bring a smile to people’s face, whether they are in the hospital, deployed overseas, and beyond.

“That was actually kind of neat. I got through the first 1,000 here last April or May,” said 1,000 Angels Movement Founder, Lisa East.

After three and a half years of spreading happiness and smiles across the world, Lisa East has officially reached her goal, but that doesn’t mean she’s done yet.

“As long as I have the materials to keep going, I’m going to keep going,” said East.

This idea came to Lisa on a winter afternoon when she was trying to think of a way to help others.

“It was kind of hard to figure out something good to do and with all the bad stuff going on, I wanted to figure out something good to do for other people. Then this idea came out of nowhere,” said East.

Lisa now distributes the angels to a variety of local organizations. She makes each one by hand, this of which can take up to an hour for each angel.

“Basically it’s just weaving it through the canvas and I always do the inside part first and work my way onto the outside,” said East.

Lisa knows how it feels to be in a hospital bed, she suffers from two health conditions that make a full time job near impossible.

“There are some days when I need to take time off, especially because I have a lot of problems with my wrist. It sometimes causes other problems and also with other health problems too, it just depends on the day,” East.

Starting with nursing homes and hospitals, the recipients of these angels have grown.

“Now I’m actually giving them out to people that are overseas, our servicemen, and also I’ve been giving them out to a group called Point Hope who give them out to children in the foster care system,” said East.

Lisa believes the creativity behind these angels was a gift from above.

“In a way, it’s kind of like a God given creativity level that he gave me and it’s kind of like a task that he is urging me on to do for others and help them,” said East.

If you would like see more of the angels created by Lisa or are interested in donating to the movement, you can visit her Facebook page, 1,000 Angels Movement.