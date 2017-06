HOUGHTON– Two people were rescued from a structure fire early Monday morning.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office around 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies assisted two individuals out of a house fire on Second St. in Kearsarge.

The Calumet Township Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Laurium Village Fire, Mercy EMS, and the Michigan State Police also assisted on the scene.