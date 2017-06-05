Vehicle fire causes Mackinac Bridge closure

MACKINAC COUNTY– A Truck caught on fire after crashing into another vehicle on the Mackinac Bridge Sunday morning.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority the accident occurred at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, June 4th a truck pulling a trailer traveling Northbound across the Mackinac Bridge was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. The collision forced the trailer to jack-knife into the southbound lane, spilling its contaminants. The truck that struck the trailer crashed into the guardrail bursting into flames.

No serious injuries occurred in the accident. Slight damage to was done to the road bed and guardrail. The trailer and the vehicle that caught fire were a total loss.

The Mackinac Bridge remained closed until 2:30 a.m.

The Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post, the Chippewa Tribe, Mackinac County Sheriff, Mackinac City Police, and the St. Ignace Fire Department responded to the scene.