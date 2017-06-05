Man arrested on assault, home invasion charges

IRON MOUNTAIN — A 25-year-old man is facing two felony charges after he allegedly assaulted another man Saturday night in Iron Mountain.

The Iron Mountain Police Department responded to an alleyway at a residence on Fifth Street just before 11:00 p.m. Police found a 27-year-old Iron Mountain man had been assaulted by another man.

Officers arrested Joseph Pao Pao, 25, of Iron Mountain on charges of first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Pao Pao has been arraigned and remains at the Dickinson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.