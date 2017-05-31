Derocha kicks off campaign for state representative race

CHAMPION — The race for the State House of Representatives in the 109th district is heating up as four democrats have now announced their candidacy And candidate Joe Derocha kicked-off his campaign tonight in Champion.

Jerzi’s 41 Sports Bar and Grill was brimming with constituents of the district as they rolled out to support Derocha. He had filed back in March to run for the state seat for the 2018 election, but Representative John Kivela’s recent death jump-started Derocha’s campaign. Derocha say he plans to continue Kivela’s work on the dark stores issue and increase economic development in the U.P.

“It’s about jobs, jobs and jobs-economic development,” Derocha said. “I’ve participated with a proactive board over the years and we’ve been able to create vast economic development out in Western Marquette County and with a small business skill set, I plan to bring that to government and bring that to Lansing.”

Derocha is no stranger to politics. He started in local government 18 years ago when he was appointed to the planning commission in Humboldt Township. Derocha currently serves on the Marquette County Board of Commissioners representing district two, which covers seven townships, and is also the vice chair for the board.