Vehicle B&E suspect enters guilty plea

MARQUETTE — A Marquette man arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles entered a guilty plea Monday morning.

Allan Blondeau, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering into a vehicle and stealing property worth more than $200 but less than $1,000. Blondeau was arrested by the Marquette Police Department April 14th after their investigation into vehicle breaking and entering complaints in the south Marquette area.

Three other B&E charges against Blondeau were dropped as a result of a plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for June 29th.