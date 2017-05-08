Road construction underway near new hospital site

MARQUETTE — Traffic on US-41 between Front Street and McClellan Avenue will move a lot slower over the next two weeks.

It’s all part of the Marquette Hospital Transportation Improvements Project. Stage One, which is expected to last two weeks, includes temporary crossover lanes and lane widening that will take place during Stage Two of the project.

A new roundabout will be constructed on US-41 that will allow direct access from the highway to the new hospital. The total project comes with a price tag of $9 million and is expected to be finished late this fall.