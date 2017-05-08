Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley discuss U.P. economy, opioid addiction

MARQUETTE — The future of Michigan depends on a number of different factors. And that includes jobs.

Governor Rick Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley addressed the Upper Peninsula’s economic future Friday in Marquette during the announcement of a new economic development organization.

“If you stop and go back to the last decade, this was a depressed place in many ways, from an economic point of view,” said Gov. Snyder. “It’s been great to see the turnaround as part of the comeback of Michigan over the last seven years. And I see great economic opportunity here by getting people to work together.”

“There are industries that the region is very comfortable with, but the opportunities that come from both value added in those industries but also new things that maybe aren’t a part of the heritage of the U.P.,” said Calley. “And as the connectivity of this region continues to get better and better, the sorts of things that can be leveraged in order to develop new types of professions,” he added.

A big problem plaguing the state currently is the opioid addiction. In March, Snyder and Calley were both part of an announcement about MAPS, or the Michigan Automated Prescription System, which launched last month.

MAPS provides prescribers with a user-friendly portal to easily obtain information of controlled substances and Schedule 2-5 drugs that have previously been given to patients.

“A doctor, before they make a prescription decision, can look and see the whole prescription history of the person they’re dealing with,” said Calley. “It helps them to identify potential addiction earlier and it also helps them to make the best possible decision because they have all of the information,” said Calley.

“When you’re no longer in pain the same way, don’t keep the pills around,” said Gov. Snyder. “Clearly don’t give them to someone else because you think they have pain. That’s how some of these problems often start.”

The legislation also implements new regulations for prescribing as well as an increase in penalties for those who wrongfully prescribe or manufacture controlled substances. On Tuesday, will have part two of our conversation with Snyder and Calley about the future of Michigan’s biggest resource: the Great Lakes.