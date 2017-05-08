City approves short-term rental ordinances

MARQUETTE — The Marquette City Council made some decisions in regards to short term rental units in the city.

Monday night’s agenda included two public hearings, one to address zoning ordinance amendments to for short-term rentals as well as replacing a separate ordinance to establish registration and violation fees.

In a 4-3 vote, the council moved to adopt ordinances 650, 651 and 652 as written, which outlines land use for short-term rentals and prescribe standards for their placement.The council also passed a motion for the second hearing and will revisit the issue in twelve months for an update. You can read the ordinance proposals here.