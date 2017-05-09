Michigan Pepsi consumers advised to return certain bottles

MICHIGAN– Monday the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a consumer advisory out of an abundance of caution for certain Pepsi bottles.

According to the MDARD press release the consumer advisory is due to adulteration with metal flecks. An investigation initiated by a consumer complaint determined some of the products contained metal flecks due to a malfunction of equipment during bottling. Laboratory analysis identified the flecks as iron and chromium.

This consumer advisory is for 16.9 ounce Pepsi bottles distributed in Michigan under product codes HC022373 and HC022473. The advisory does not apply to Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, or any other Pepsi-Cola flavor variations, or any other package sizes.

No known injuries or illnesses associated with these products have been reported to date.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Pepsi-Cola Consumer Relations at 866-433-2652 or www.cu.pepsico.com/pepsi