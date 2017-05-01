School lock-down suspect enters plea agreement

HOUGHTON — A plea agreement has been reached in the case against an Atlantic Mine man who sent a school into lock down.

Niles Nathan Rothenberger, 30, appeared in Houghton County Circuit Court Monday for a pretrial. His case is being remanded back to the 97th District Court where Rothenberger is expected to plea to a possession of marijuana charge.

He had previously pled Not Guilty to possessing marijuana on school grounds, a high court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. School officials say Rothenberger was acting suspicious while at Houghton Elementary School last November.

Marijuana was found in his vehicle along with a properly stored shotgun. Rothenberger has a medical marijuana card and police do not believe he intended any harm to anyone at the school.