Local shelter holding special adoption event

NEGAUNEE — For anyone looking for a new furry companion now is the time to adopt with the Upper Peninsula Welfare Shelter holding an empty the shelters event this weekend.

Beginning at 11 A.M. tomorrow, all adoption fees will be completely covered by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Over 60 shelters across the state of Michigan will be participating in this adoption special. The Bissell Pet Foundation often puts on pet adoption events and is focused on getting shelter animals a warm bed each night.

This mission is also what UPAWS is dedicated to accomplishing.

“Well adoption is the best option and Bissell is hoping that people will choose adoption when they are looking for a new animal and what’s so cool about it is that Bissell is supporting that with paying for the adoptions. They do a lot in the industry with pet promotions and homeless animals,” said Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter Outreach Coordinator, Ann Brownell.

The special runs through 4 P.M. on Saturday and free gifts will be given out with some of the first adoptions. Brownell also added to be prepared to wait in a line since this event typically draws in crowds of people from the area.