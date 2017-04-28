Local 4-year old gets opportunity to intern at nail salon

MARQUETTE — You are never too young to pursue your dreams; one 4-year old girl will be doing just that all thanks to an Owner of a local nail salon.

If you can dream it, you can do it. One 4-year old Marquette girl is proving that line to be true. “I like to paint people’s nails,” said 4-year old Native Nails Intern, Jocelynn Ortega.

Jocelynn is getting a special opportunity this weekend, one that a local nail salon owner couldn’t resist giving.

“I put it on Facebook and said, it’s a long shot but my 4-year old loves to do nails. Sarah from Native Nails messaged me and said, I would love to have her at my salon and have her intern for a day and I thought that was really cool,” said Jocelynn’s Mother, Kelsie Charistunas.

Sarah Garber, the Owner of Native Nails in Ishpeming asked Jocelynn to come and intern for the day. “I wanted to give her, her own debut because it really meant a lot to me. I do what I do because I am very passionate about it and it’s an inspiration for some people. You go to a counselor and you sit on a couch, but you come here and you’re getting lifted up the longer you’re here and when you walk out the door, you already forgot your problems,” said Native Nails Salon Owner, Sarah Garber.

Jocelynn plans on working in a nail salon someday and is already getting frequently paid to paint people’s nails. “She’s been painting a lot of people’s nails now. Since I posted on Facebook, a lot of people have reached out to me saying I would love to have her paint my nails. She’s already made $50 bucks from doing that alone,” said Charistunas.

I was lucky enough to be a customer of hers and get the full experience. Jocelynn will have her own desk set up this Saturday from noon to four at Native Nails and anyone from the community is invited to stop by.

“I love the support and I love that people are helping her out, I didn’t think I would get as big of a response like I did so its been pretty nice,” said Charistunas.

Econo Foods and Super One Foods also volunteered to cater at this event. A local salon, helping this girl’s dream come true, one nail at a time

“We have dreams, it doesn’t matter if you are 4,15,20, or 50, you always have a dream and sometime you don’t know how to make it come true. When someone notices you have a dream and wants to be a part of it, it’s going to inspire a lot of young women to go follow their dreams,” said Garber.

.