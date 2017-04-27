Cougars seeking community help with football equipment

EBEN JUNCTION — In the Upper Peninsula, everyone loves two things: football and helping out. And you have a chance to both of those things for a local team that needs some help.

The Superior Central football team is looking to raise some funds for athletic equipment. The Cougars need help with things like football gloves, tackling dummies, sleds and much more. The football program is self–funded and has only been around since 2010 so any help would be greatly appreciated.

“We asked for a total of about $2,600 that would cover all of the equipment that we’re looking for. We were luck enough to have Dick’s Sporting Goods decide that they were going to cover half by doubling every donation that was made. Ten days in, we’re over halfway there and we have all the way until August to get the rest of it,” head coach Sam Eggleston said.

Fundraising is a big part of high school athletics in the U.P. with various raffles and 50–50 drawings. Eggleston says that’s the reason why he is confident in the generosity of the community.

“Eben Junction, Trenary, Chatham and all the towns that make up Superior Central are no different. We continually go to the same well and we worry sometimes that we’re asking too much. And yet they still show up, they still give and they’re still happy to help, long after their own kids have left the school and left the programs

If you would like to donate, click on the link here.