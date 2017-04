ESCANABA — A downstate man who pleaded guilty to welfare fraud received his sentence Monday afternoon in Delta County Circuit Court.

Michael Rhines, 36, of Williamston received 45 days in jail and two years probation on one count of attempted welfare fraud over $500. He must also pay $11,032 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.

Rhines and four others were arrested last October for defrauding the government agency.