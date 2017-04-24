Bikes for auction by police

MARQUETTE– If you’re looking for a new bike, you might be able to get one that was picked up by the cops.

The Marquette City Police will be holding a sealed bike auction this Wednesday from 4 though 7 P.M. Viewing and bidding for the auction will be held at the Northern Michigan University storage facility.

Winners will be notified by phone and will be able to pick up their bikes on May 10th. Payment is by cash or check only.

“So a lot of our bikes are lost and found bikes and we make every attempt to locate owner, of course prior to doing this auction we did that again,” said Capt. Mike Laurila of the Marquette City Police. “Once the bikes are determined that they’re just abandoned they’re put into storage and we hold to a minimum of 6 months and then the bikes are then put up for auction.”

If you are looking for a bike that you lost, it’s not too late to check with the police, just call the number on your screen.

The storage facility where the auction will be held is located off of Sugarloaf Avenue and behind N-M-U’s public safety office. Captain Laurila said that there will be signs pointing to the location.