Empty Bowl event giving students glimpse into hunger-related issues

MARQUETTE — Two local schools have teamed up once again for a fundraiser that raises awareness for hunger-related issues.

The third annual Empty Bowls event is coming up on Friday. Student organizations from Northern Michigan University, titled “Marquette Ending Hunger” and “Ceramics Collective” collaborated with Marquette Alternative High School to make this event possible.

All proceeds from the event will be going towards Community Action Alger Marquette, JJ Packs, and the Harbor House.

“All of the students have been a part of creating the information we are sharing with the community, as well as planning and organizing an event. Not every student has touched clay before so this was their opportunity to create a bowl that was for this fundraiser,” said Empty Bowls Co-Coordinator & Marquette Alternative High School Art Teacher, Joy Bender Hadley.

The event kicks off on Friday at 11 A.M. at the Marquette Alternative High School. Tickets can be purchased at the door and the event includes a silent auction and performances from local bands.

When purchasing a ticket, you will receive lunch that includes a bowl of soup, salad, dessert, and you can even keep the ceramic bowl as a reminder that people are facing hunger-related issues around the world.