Police locate lost ATV rider

ELY TOWNSHIP — A North Lake man was treated for a slight case of hypothermia after he could not find his way out of the old North Lake Foundry area in Ely Township Thursday night.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was called in at 10:30 p.m. to help locate Craig Reiter, 28. Reiter was riding his ATV when it broke down just before sunset.

After walking for an hour, Reiter called 911 because he could not find his way out of the area. Using the aid of GPS coordinates from the 911 call, deputies located Reiter.

He was taken by ambulance to UP Health System – Bell for treatment.