Beacon House preparing for U.P. Celebrity Golf Classic

MARQUETTE — After months of hard work, the Beacon House is preparing for one of the Upper Peninsula’s biggest events of the year, the U.P. Celebrity Golf Classic.

Celebrities from across the World will be visiting the Marquette Golf Club on June 21st to not only play golf but have fun while raising money for a good cause. One notable change at this year’s epic tournament, will be two separate one million dollar hole opportunities. In regards to the celebrities that will be making an appearance at the event, it is assured they will be the best of the best.

This tournament is all about helping families who may be facing a crisis and need to turn to the Beacon House for support, along with the volunteers who make it all happen.

“I think my favorite part is when we’ve eaten all the food, partied all the parties, we’ve auctioned all the stuff, and everybody just had a great time, but then at the end we get to bring everybody up on the stage that helped put it together. We thank them and give them the recognition for the hundreds of volunteer hours that have gone into this. It’s just a dedicated staff,” said Beacon House CEO, Mary Dowling.

Currently, the organization is working on bringing together sponsors, golfers, and celebrities. To keep up to date on the Celebrity Golf Classic, you can check out the Beacon House App, which is titled U.P. Beacon House.