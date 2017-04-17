Manager of local organization arraigned on charges

TOPICS:

Posted By: Lauren April 17, 2017

MARQUETTE–A Marquette man arrested for embezzlement was arraigned Monday morning, in Marquette County District Court.

Twenty-eight year-old Brice Burge was arraigned on a two-count felony warrant.

Burge could serve up to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines on a count of embezzlement from a non-profit or charitable organization and stealing. He could also receive up to four years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

Burge is accused of these crimes in relation to his former job as general manager of the Marquette Mutineers hockey team.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles