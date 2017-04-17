Manager of local organization arraigned on charges

MARQUETTE–A Marquette man arrested for embezzlement was arraigned Monday morning, in Marquette County District Court.

Twenty-eight year-old Brice Burge was arraigned on a two-count felony warrant.

Burge could serve up to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines on a count of embezzlement from a non-profit or charitable organization and stealing. He could also receive up to four years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

Burge is accused of these crimes in relation to his former job as general manager of the Marquette Mutineers hockey team.