UPDATE: Police end standoff situation peacefully

UPDATE — Monday, April 17th, 2017 11:30 a.m. EDT

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department has released more information concerning Sunday night’s standoff in Quinnesec.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lake Street just before 6:30 p.m. on the report of a man holding a weapon to his head. When police arrived on scene, the man moved from his backyard into his residence.

Multiple attempts were made by the Dickinson County Critical Incident Response Team to get him to come out of the house, but he refused to talk with them. At 9:20 p.m., the man walked out of the residence and was taken into custody.

The man was taken to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. No injuries were reported.

QUINNESEC — ABC 10 has learned that emergency responders from multiple agencies have surrounded a home on Lake Street in the City of Quinnesec.

Details of the incident are unknown at this time. The incident in question occurred sometime Sunday evening.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the situation. This is a developing story and we will pass along more information as it becomes available.