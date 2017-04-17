Man arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Police Department has arrested a man on charges all relating to breaking & entering.

Allan Lee Blondeau, 23, of Marquette, was arrested Friday by the department on a four-count warrant. Blondeau is believed to be behind a recent string of vehicle break-ins in the South Marquette area in early April.

According to police, a portion of the stolen property has been recovered. Blondeau allegedly stole cash and electronic devices from multiple vehicles.

His bond was set at $8,000. The Marquette Police Department is reminding citizens to lock their car doors and to not leave valuables in them when unattended.

The department has also received complaints of bicycles being stolen from homes and garages.