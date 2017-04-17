House a complete loss in structure fire

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP– Firefighters say a house that caught fire Monday afternoon is a complete loss.

According to the chief of the Negaunee Township Fire Department, they responded to a house in flames on County Road 510 around 3:45 P.M. Monday. The house collapsed but no one was inside and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

The Negaunee Township Fire Department,the Negaunee City Fire Department, the Ishpeming City Fire Department, the Ishpeming Township Fire Department, the Marquette Township Fire Department, and the Marquette County Fire Department Responded to the house fire.

Negaunee Township Fire Department had command of the fire, according to their chief. He said that the cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.