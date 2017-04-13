Sentencing pushed back for convicted murderer

MENOMINEE — The sentencing of a man convicted of second-degree murder has been pushed back until next month.

Gregory Ihander, 49, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon in Menominee County Circuit Court. Due to his lawyer’s availability, Ihander’s sentencing was pushed back until May 1st.

Ihander was convicted in February of killing Jolene Eichhorn, 43. His murder trial lasted eight days.

Eichhorn’s body was discovered in the trunk of her car at the Cedar River State Harbor in Cedarville Township on September 9th, 2015. Ihander was arrested, arraigned and charged with open murder the following day.

In Michigan, a second-degree murder conviction can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.