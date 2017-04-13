Police investigating woman’s death

MARINETTE, WISC. — The Marinette Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Thursday morning in the City of Marinette.

According to the police department, the incident in question started in Wisconsin’s Winnebago County and ended with a traffic stop in Marinette. When officers attempted to make contact with the driver, they found she had died as a result of a self-inflicted wound.

At this time, the woman’s name has not been released pending notification of her family. The incident is not an officer involved death.

More information will be released at a later date.