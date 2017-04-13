Woman injured in early morning accident

HUBBELL — A Lake Linden woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after the car she was driving left the roadway and struck a power line pole.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle accident on M-26 near 12th Street in Hubbell just after 3:00 a.m. The woman was driving westbound when the accident occurred.

She was the only occupant in the vehicle. The woman was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw for treatment of her injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, which is under investigation.