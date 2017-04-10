State Representative Kivela announces candidacy for State Senate

MARQUETTE — State Representative John Kivela is taking a new step in his political career after he officially announced his candidacy for Michigan’s 38th State Senate District.

Kivela made the big announcement to a large audience at the Marquette Township Hall Monday afternoon. Currently, Senator Tom Casperson holds the position, but will be term-limited out during the upcoming election cycle.

Kivela, who will also be term-limited out of his current position come the 2018 elections, said moving to the state senate seat was the natural progression for his career. While other local politicians have already put their name into the ring for the position, Kivela said his record as a representative should be taken into consideration.

“I’ve passed meth legislation, I’ve created the next Michigan Economic Development Zone in Upper Michigan, I’ve don’t a lot of the things I said I would do,” said Kivela. “I encourage people to look at the record and chose. There’s going to be a lot of good names in this race.”

While campaigning this time around, Kivela said he will continue focusing on the same issues he has been as well as affordable and reliable energy for the U.P. Kivela emphasized that this was the last stop in his political career and has no aspirations of moving to a higher position afterwards.