Hospital eliminates dozens of positions

MARQUETTE — An official with UP Health System – Marquette has confirmed with ABC 10 that the hospital has eliminated a few dozen positions.

Victor Harrington, the Regional Director of Marketing and Business Development for the hospital, says the positions were eliminated to, “Realign our staffing structure to ensure that we are operating as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

The hospital did not comment on the exact number of positions that were cut. UP Health System – Marquette, which is owned by Duke LifePoint, is in the process of constructing a new 500,000 square foot facility at a cost of $300 million.

The full statement from the hospital is below.

“UP Health System-Marquette recently identified the need to realign our staffing structure to ensure that we are operating as effectively and efficiently as possible. Unfortunately this did result in the elimination of a few dozen positions. Decisions like this are not easy, and we do not make them lightly. However, in today’s challenging healthcare environment, we must regularly evaluate our operational structure, processes and procedures to ensure that we are operating in a manner that will ensure the long-term stability of our organization. We consider it a privilege to serve the healthcare needs of our community, and we are confident that these changes will not impact our ability to deliver the best possible care to those we serve.”

-Victor Harrington

Regional Director of Marketing and Business Development – UP Health System – Marquette